Rahul Gandhi suffering from PM Narendra Modi phobia: BJP

Rahul Gandhi (File) Rahul Gandhi (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lashed out at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the situation in Kashmir and said that the former is suffering from Prime Minister Narendra Modi phobia and is unable to see the ground reality of the Valley. “Rahul Gandhi seems to be suffering from Modi phobia. He does not want to see the facts which are reeled by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which is that the incident of terrorism has gone down in the valley,” BJP leader Sudesh Verma told ANI. He said that the NDA Government has liquidated more terrorists in the last three year than the previous UPA regime.

“How can Rahul Gandhi ignore these factors which are baffling? If we talk about the incident which is happening if that is the reason for his criticism than he should recall 2010 when the similar dimension of incident were happening there,” he added. He stressed that if one wants to look at the positive dimension of Jammu and Kashmir then they should look at the number of students who qualified the UPSC and the Indian Army examinations from the Valley. “Rahul Gandhi will try to malign the government but the fact should tear apart his criticism,’ he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said that it is under the regime of the NDA Government that stern action has been the taken against the Kashmiri separatists who were sponsored by Pakistan to carry out unlawful activities in the Valley.

“For the first time, the government has acted firmly against the separatists who under the Congress regime were treated as sarkari separatists. The Modi Government has sent a clear signal to the separatists that their game is up,” Rao said. He added that the strike against separatists would send a long standing impact on the enemies of India who are trained to create trouble for the nation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Rahul stated that he was brushed off by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley months ago, when he had warned him that the Centre is heading towards ‘setting Kashmir on fire’. “Around six, seven months ago, Mr. Arun Jaitley came to see me and I told him that they are mishandling Kashmir and they are going to set Kashmir on fire. And Jaitley brushed me aside and said that Kashmir is peaceful,” Rahul told the media.

Asserting that the Centre and Prime Minister Modi are ‘mishandling’ Kashmir, he added saying that the NDA Government is creating a problem for the country by their incompetence and trying to utilize Kashmir as a political asset. “Kashmir is India’s strength and they are making it India’s weakness,” he added. Rahul’s assertion comes after a day of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assuring that a solution for the Kashmir unrest will be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in between the better future of Kashmir will be removed.

“We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir. It might take some time because the problem which has been prevailing since 1947, the solution to it cannot be taken out with just a snap. We will remove all the impediments for a better future of Kashmir. The nature which has given talent in the hands of the people of Kashmir will be used for the development of the Valley and country. Nature has not given those hands to pelt stones,” Rajnath said. He also hinted towards the process of dialogue, saying the Government will talk to anybody who wants to initiate talks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App