Rahul Gandhi stands in queue to board flight at IGI airport

Adding a pinch of unusualness to the usual state of affairs at the IGI airport on Saturday morning, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was seen standing in a queue waiting to board an Indigo flight to Ahmedabad. Indigo Airlines tweeted a picture of Gandhi carrying a black backpack with other passengers in the queue.

“Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight,” read the Indigo Airlines’ tweet. The Congress vice- president’s surprising act that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday co-incided with the date of his mother, Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. Thus, the coinicdence fanned the speculations of Rahul Gandhi visiting Delhi to wish Congress president on her 71st birthday. On Friday night, Rahul had flown into Delhi from Vadodara.

Welcome onboard Mr Rahul Gandhi. Have a good flight @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/899TYRolG8 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 9, 2017

Similar news stories created buzz in November last year, when Gandhi stood in a queue at an ATM in Delhi to withdraw Rs 4,000 during demonetisation, when long queues were a common sight. Speaking to reporters then, Congress leader had stated that PM Modi will not understand the troubles of the common man. “People are facing trouble, media and PM Modi won’t understand it, that’s why I have come here.”

The Congress leader travelled to Ahmedabad to address rallies in election-bound Gujarat.

