Rahul Gandhi spreading lie on SC/ST act, inciting hatred in society: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) BJP chief Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

BJP president Amit Shah has accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of “inciting hatred” in society with his “lie” that the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been revoked. Shah, who is in Odisha, on Wednesday shared on twitter a short video of a Gandhi’s speech in which he is heard telling people in a rally that “atrocities against Dalits and tribals are rising and the SC/ST act is revoked. Narendra Modi ji does not say a word.”

“Lies and only Lies! See how Rahul Gandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society,” tweeted Shah.

Lies and only Lies! See how @RahulGandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society. pic.twitter.com/4vcnM0zltM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2018

A recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the Act, which, several Dalit groups say, has diluted the law, had triggered protests with the opposition parties accusing the government of not doing enough.

The government has moved the apex court seeking a review of its March 20 judgement on the Act, while the BJP has charged the opposition with playing politics over the sensitive issue. At least 11 persons were killed in the violent protests during ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Dalit groups on Monday against the court’s ruling.

Shah had earlier held Congress and other opposition parties responsible for the death of 10 people across the country that took place during the Bharat bandh protests.

“When we announced that we will file a review petition, then why did Congress and other opposition parties call for Bharat bandh? The opposition is responsible for 10 lives lost during the protest,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Odisha’s Bhawanipatna.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App