Rahul Gandhi spoke of his pain, not of the poor: BJP

Criticising Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said on Wednesday that what reflected in his speech was not the poor’s pain but his own pain over the government’s fight against black money.

Accusing Rahul of being the spokesperson for black money holders, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: “Rahul Gandhi was expressing his and not the poor’s pain. The whole country is today backing Modi in this war against black money… he is frustrated and depressed. He repeats the same lines against the PM but the country is not ready to hear his worn-out dialogues. He has become a spokesperson for those with black money.”

He ridiculed Rahul for his remarks that Congress will return to power in 2019. He said the next Lok Sabha polls were far away. The Congress will fare poorly even in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. He said the party had been losing elections since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He said the Congress did everything to “vitiate” the atmosphere in the country after demonetisation, but could not succeed due to popular support for the move.