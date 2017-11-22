Delhi HC dismisses plea against Rahul Gandhi for SPG slip

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Express file photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Express file photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for putting himself in danger by giving a slip to Special Protection Group (SPG).

While dismissing the plea, the High Court said it is for the government to look into Rahul Gandhi’s security, as even judges depend on Centre’s assessment for their security.

Holding that the petition against the Congress vice-president was not maintainable, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said “we are not the appropriate forum” to decide on security aspects.

“We are not going to decide on security. For security also, we depend on the government. We rely on their assessment,” the Acting Chief Justice observed and dismissed the plea. It also said in case any action was required, the authorities were open to deal with it.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s counsel told the High Court that it is also concerned about Rahul Gandhi’s security, but skipping the same is his “irresponsible” behaviour.

The court was hearing a plea by Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha who had sought a direction to Rahul Gandhi and the Centre to ensure that the Congress leader does not violate the Special Protection Group Act and put himself in danger by giving a slip to the SPG.

Sinha also sought a direction to the Congress-vice president to submit an affidavit to the court that he would not travel without taking SPG cover. Gandhi’s car had come under attack from some stone-pelters when he was on a tour of flood-affected areas in Gujarat in early August. The BJP leader had then reportedly said that Gandhi had not followed the security protocol even when he travelled abroad.

On various occasions, it has been seen that Rahul Gandhi had slipped out of his SP to meet people during his election campaigns and rallies. This month only, a girl came and climbed on top of Rahul Gandhi’s van during his road show in Gujarat’s Bharuch. Not only this but she also took a selfie with him after putting her arm around his neck. Gandhi made sure she got off the van roof safely. The entire incident was caught on camera.

With PTI inputs

