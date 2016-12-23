LIVE: Note ban is like economic robbery, says Rahul Gandhi in Almora

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed PM Narendra Modi for the demonetisation move at a public rally in Almora, Uttarakhand at the University Campus college ground. The Congress leader criticised the government’s move to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as ‘economic robbery’, adding that more than 100 people have lost their lives ever since. He also reiterated, “All cash in not black money, and all black money, is not cash.”

In a rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Gandhi said that ‘those who were standing in queue outside banks were not corrupt as said by PM Modi’. ““You (PM Modi) said that after the note ban corrupt people are standing in line outside bank. I want to tell you that those in queue are not corrupt but the poor people of India. No body in suit boot is standing in the queue,” Rahul said.

