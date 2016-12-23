LIVE: Note ban is like economic robbery, says Rahul Gandhi in Almora

Latest News
Rahul Gandhi has hurled allegations of personal corruption against PM Modi at an earlier rally

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2016 3:46 pm
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed PM Narendra Modi for the demonetisation move at a public rally in Almora, Uttarakhand at the University Campus college ground. The Congress leader criticised the government’s move to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as ‘economic robbery’, adding that more than 100 people have lost their lives ever since. He also reiterated, “All cash in not black money, and all black money, is not cash.”

In a rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Gandhi said that ‘those who were standing in queue outside banks were not corrupt as said by PM Modi’. ““You (PM Modi) said that after the note ban corrupt people are standing in line outside bank. I want to tell you that those in queue are not corrupt but the poor people of India. No body in suit boot is standing in the queue,” Rahul said.

ananya December 23, 20163:43 pm

The aim of demonetisation policy is to draw money from the innocents and help the corrupts: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:37 pm

You have done firebombing, not surgical strike with the demonetisation step: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:36 pm

People want to know when will Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi return to India: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:34 pm

We want to know the names of those who hoard black money: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:32 pm

Narendra Modi had earlier said that he’ll bring back black money from overseas bank: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:30 pm

PM Modi has made the 99 per cent innocent people his target: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:29 pm

Black money is with those 50 families that you (PM Modi) support: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:28 pm

Black money is not in the pockets of the farmers, labourers. All cash is not black money, all black money is not cash: Rahul Gandhi

ananya December 23, 20163:28 pm

Congress wants to remove corruption from India: Rahul Gandhi

expressguest December 23, 20163:23 pm

We were not allowed in the Parliament to condole those who lost their lives after the demonetisation decision: Rahul Gandhi

expressguest December 23, 20163:20 pm

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Almora, Uttarakhand

Namit Hans December 23, 20162:34 pm

Rahul Gandhi reaches the venue in Almora. He will address the public shortly

Namit Hans December 23, 20162:34 pm

Namit Hans December 23, 20161:35 pm

Rahul Gandhi tweeted from his official handle on Friday that he will be addressing a public rally in Almora at 1 pm

