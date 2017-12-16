Sonia Gandhi top quotes: ‘Our constitutional values are being attacked…there is an environment of fear in India’

Newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi after her speech during a grand elevation event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee. (PTI) Newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi after her speech during a grand elevation event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday passed the baton to his son Rahul Gandhi, calling it a ‘new era’ for the grand old party. Rahul was formally given the charge of Congress in the presence of senior party leaders and workers. Sonia Gandhi called for unity and strengthening the party as the ‘foundational value of India was under attack.’ Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi in his first speech post promotion as Congress head, attacked the Prime Minister and the ruling BJP saying, “PM was taking India back to medieval times.”

Here are the to quotes from Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s speech:

* Indiraji accepted me as a daughter and from her I learned about the culture of this country, about those principles on which this nation was founded.

* In 1984, Indira ji was assassinated and I felt I had lost my mother and that incident changed my life forever.

* Indira JI passed away, after which Rajiv Ji also passed away, my support was taken away from me and it took me a long while to come to terms with it.

* Since 2014 we have been playing the role of opposition, the challenge that we face today, is the biggest one, our constitutional values are being attacked, our party has also lost many elections but our party will never bow down.

* Our country’s foundation and shared traditions are being attacked, there is an environment of fear in India.

* Rahul is my son, so I do not think for me to praise him is right but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of the violence, after joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, that have made him a stronger person.

* India is a young country. I am confident that with a new and young leadership our party will be reinvigorated and bring about the changes we need.

* As all of you go forward on your new path, I will be there to rejoice in your achievements. May this path be lit with the wisdom, high principles and great traditions of our forbears.

* Today, you the leaders and workers of the Congress, are the custodians of the ideals and principles on which our nation was built. It is not power, wealth or self-importance that is our aim, it is this country-it is safeguarding our fundamental principles.

