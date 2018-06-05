Rahul Gandhi’s latest: Soldiers being made to buy own clothes while govt makes empty slogans

The report said products procured from ordnance factories for the Army would be brought down from 94 to 50 per cent as the Centre did not provide additional funds. (File) The report said products procured from ordnance factories for the Army would be brought down from 94 to 50 per cent as the Centre did not provide additional funds. (File)

Even though Congress president Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad, he is not making his political opponents feel his absence. A day after accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving scripted interviews, the Congress chief on Tuesday, in a pun on the ‘Make in India’ initiative, said while the government was ‘making empty slogans and useless acronyms’, soldiers were being made to buy their own clothes and shoes.

The Gandhi scion, who has accompanied his mother Sonia Gandhi abroad for a medical check-up, tweeted a report in The Economic Times that said the Army was funding three major projects as the Centre did not provide money. This has resulted in the Army cutting down its supplies from state-owned ordnance factories due to which soldiers will have to spend their own money to buy uniforms and other clothes from civilian markets.

“MAKE (empty slogans and useless acronyms) IN INDIA….meanwhile, make our soldiers buy their own clothes & shoes,” Gandhi tweeted.

The report said that products procured from ordnance factories for the Army would be brought down from 94 to 50 per cent as the Centre did not provide additional funds to meet the critical shortage of ammunition and spares.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress chief has assailed the Modi government’s Make in India scheme. In January, Gandhi used figures of declining investments and called the project “Fake in India programme”. “Guys a quick update on the Fake in India program,” he tweeted, using the hashtag “#FakeinIndia” with it. He tagged a news report that claimed fresh investments in India plunged to a 13-year low.

