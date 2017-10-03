Rahul Gandhi slams UP govt over Taj Mahal’s omission from tourism list: ‘Andher nagri, chaupat raja’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Yogi government saying it is like showing light to Sun. (PTI Photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Yogi government saying it is like showing light to Sun. (PTI Photo)

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government’s report that it has proposed Rs 370 crore tourism project for the state, and around half of it is meant for the Taj Mahal and its surrounding areas in Agra, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Yogi government saying it is like showing light to Sun.

Gandhi tweeted: “Suraj ko deepak dikhane se uski chamak nhi ghatti. Aise hi raaj ke liye Bharatendu ne likha tha, ‘Andher nagri, chaupat raja'(This is like showing candle to Sun. For these type of ruling only, Bhartendu had written ‘Dark is the nation, insane the King).”

सूरज को दीपक न दिखाने से उसकी चमक नहीं घटती! ऐसे ही राज के लिए भारतेंदु ने लिखा था, ‘अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा’!http://t.co/4Mrq6Aevue — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 3, 2017

UP government’s press release came amid media reports that the historic monument had been dropped from the list of tourist destinations published by the state government. Taj Mahal has not been mentioned in the new booklet issued by the state government, instead, the list carries the name of temples from Mathura, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

The release also said that the proposal for the projects have been prepared in consultation with the World Bank and submitted to the Union government for approval, which is expected within the next three months.

