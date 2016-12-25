Rahul Gandhi slams demonetisation move, says PM Modi hoodwinked poor… situation won’t be normal after Dec

Rahul Gandhi quoted former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersingh Vaghela calling Modi a “master event planner”, who never faults in planning. Rahul Gandhi quoted former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersingh Vaghela calling Modi a “master event planner”, who never faults in planning.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching money from the poor in the garb of “surgical strike on black money’’ through demonetisation. He claimed the move is aimed “for the benefit of 1 per cent thieves close to Modi, who own 60 per cent of the country’s money’’. Rahul said that 50 days were sought to hoodwink the poor as the situation will not be normal for six to seven months.

The Congress leader called demonetisation a “fire-bombing” on the economy to bail out 50 big companies by waiving their Rs 8 lakh crore loans.

Rahul reiterated that the demonetisation was indiscriminate. “In India, black money is in form of cash only up to 6 per cent while the rest remains invested in gold, real estate, including in land and palatial houses besides foreign banks,’’ he said at a rally in Dharamshala to mark four years of Congress rule in Himachal Pradesh. “Instead of targeting 60 per cent of the black money, Modi targeted the pockets of 99 per cent honest people, including traders, farmers and workers, who have been forced to deposit their savings.’’

Rahul quoted former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersingh Vaghela calling Modi a “master event planner”, who never faults in planning. “He imposed limits on withdrawal of cash up to Rs 24,000 from banks and Rs 2,000 from ATMs. Rules have been amended 100 times to ensure that cash deposited by the poor should not go back to them,’’ Rahul said. He added that the motive was to give waiver to defaulters like Malaya, who owe Rs 1,200 crore loans.

The Congress leader called the Modi government ‘suit boot ki sarkar’ and jibed at the Prime Minister saying: “Ram ram japna, sara maal apna.’’ He added that the demonetisation had hit Himachal’s horticulture, agriculture and tourism industries. “Modi has put your cash on fire. It is a fire-bombing on the Himachal economy and also a surgical strike on 99 per cent honest people.’’

The Congress leader accused Modi of having a nexus with corrupt, black money hoarders and dishonest. “I fail to understand why Modi is not revealing the list of those with Swiss bank accounts.’’ He added that Modi can make fun of him but he should explain the reason for it while again accusing Modi of corruption.