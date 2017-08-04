Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat’s flood-hit Banasakantha, Congress blames ‘BJP goons’

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones while he was travelling during his tour to the flood-affected Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Friday. Window panes of the car were broken in the attack, but Rahul Gandhi escaped unhurt as he was sitting in the front seat. Rahul was travelling with SPG commandos some of whom were reportedly injured in the attack as they were sitting in the back.

“BJP goons attack Congress VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting and disgraceful. Windowpanes of Congress VP’s car broken in an organized attack by goons, security staff injured. BJP must know truth can’t be silenced,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The BJP, however, said it was an unfortunate incident and the party had no role to play in it. “This is absolutely false. If any incident has happened it is unfortunate. I don’t think BJP is behind this, said BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. One of the windows was damaged, the SP added.

Gandhi is on a visit to the flood-affected district which has six Congress MLAs. None of the party MLAs have visited the district since they are away at a Bengaluru resort to avoid being poached ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8. Black flags were also waved at him at the agricultural produce market committee where he had stopped to meet flood victims. Rahul, in his address, responded saying: “Aane do aane do, yeh kale jhande yahan lagane do, ghabraye hue yeh log, koi farak nahi padta humein (let them come, let those waving black flags come. They are a scared lot, it doesn’t make any difference to us).

