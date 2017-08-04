Rahul Gandhi’s car attacked in Gujarat’s flood-hit Banasakantha, Congress blames ‘BJP goons’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones while he was travelling during his tour to the flood-affected Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Friday. Window panes of the car were broken in the attack, but Rahul Gandhi escaped unhurt as he was sitting in the front seat. Rahul was travelling with SPG commandos some of whom were reportedly injured in the attack as they were sitting in the back.
“BJP goons attack Congress VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting and disgraceful. Windowpanes of Congress VP’s car broken in an organized attack by goons, security staff injured. BJP must know truth can’t be silenced,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
The BJP, however, said it was an unfortunate incident and the party had no role to play in it. “This is absolutely false. If any incident has happened it is unfortunate. I don’t think BJP is behind this, said BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.
Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. One of the windows was damaged, the SP added.
Gandhi is on a visit to the flood-affected district which has six Congress MLAs. None of the party MLAs have visited the district since they are away at a Bengaluru resort to avoid being poached ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8. Black flags were also waved at him at the agricultural produce market committee where he had stopped to meet flood victims. Rahul, in his address, responded saying: “Aane do aane do, yeh kale jhande yahan lagane do, ghabraye hue yeh log, koi farak nahi padta humein (let them come, let those waving black flags come. They are a scared lot, it doesn’t make any difference to us).
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:37 pmThis is all what BJP and Modi and Shah are capable of.Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:36 pmBand karo drama Rahul baba! We don't care if you live or go abroad, why should we care if someone throws stone on you. The reason is simple we are not interested in your politics, we are not interested in Congress Party, neither Nehru, nor Indira and their entire nonsense family. Have shame, stop playing politics, instead you should have done something that will help. Don't play with the emotions of people, last time you know what happened when Indira played with Punjab, Rajiv Gandhi played with Tamils. Be honest to yourself, Go to Italy. I don't like violence but I don't like you either Rahul baba.Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:34 pmCoward act. Gandhi never afraid of such people's.his g mother and father died in front of bullet and bomb.he will not afraid of stone peltersReply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:33 pmCongress is a mafioso party, which will engage in dirty and dangerous games to protect the dynasty and itself. It has literally become the most dangerous party in India along with the Kerala Communists, who have gone on a killing spree of BJP workers.Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:21 pmAny personal/physical attack on any politician or even a common man is condemnable. But we also know that these days Congis can stoop to any level to remain in news.Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:17 pmThis rahul pappu and kejriwal are birds of the same feather. All natak to gain public sympathy which is not going to happen. He better try some new tricks.Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:15 pmThis is real Face of goons, i.e. Modi and Amit ShahaReply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:13 pmOnce again, the breed of Godse are demonstrating hatred. Once again they want to eliminate a gandhi. Actually present government of RSS implementing their agenda of eliminating gandhis. This is deplorable that Modi comes to this low.Reply
- Load More Comments