Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether Congress stand by statements instigating anti-India activism: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office, Jitendra Singh. (Source: ANI) Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office, Jitendra Singh. (Source: ANI)

Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday morning said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he and his party leadership stand by the statements issued by some of his colleagues which tend to instigate anti-India activism. “If he does, then I think the nation would have to rethink whether indeed this is a party (Congress) which could ever in future be handed over the reins of power and governance without risking sovereignty of Indian republic,” Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi, in a show of support to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, had on Monday praised her courage for raising her voice against intolerance. The office of the Congress VP tweeted, “Against the tyranny of fear we stand with our students. For every voice raised in anger, intolerance and ignorance there will be a Gurmehar Kaur”. Ever since Gurmehar Kaur started the ‘Not afraid of ABVP’ campaign, she has received rape threats for expressing her solidarity with the students beaten up by members of the RSS affiliated student organisation ABVP. She has, early this morning, withdrawn from the Save DU campaign. You can read more about that here.

Speaking about the issue, Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari said, ““You may not like what the person thinks but…mindless threats, trolling emanating from people whom the Prime Minister of India follows (sic). This is the worst form of state intimidation and this is not how democracies and democratic countries function”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd