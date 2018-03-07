Rahul Gandhi set to visit Singapore, Malaysia

Rahul Gandhi (Express photo) Rahul Gandhi (Express photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will travel to Singapore and Malaysia on a three-day visit this week, his third foreign visit in the last six months. In both the countries, he will have interactive sessions with students on the lines of the one he had at UC Berkeley in the US, meetings with business leaders and address Indian community gatherings.

The Congress believes Rahul’s interaction with students of Berkeley was received well in India. In Singapore, he will have a similar interaction with students of a premier public policy institute. Former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora, who conceived Rahul’s Berkeley trip, is said to be the brain behind his Singapore-Malaysia visits. Rahul will be accompanied by Deora and Sam Pitroda.

“I am happy to be organising this visit as I have close ties with Singapore. Generally, the objective of such visits is for the party and for Congress president, in particular, to connect with the Indian diaspora, business leaders and heads of state. I have also organised his interaction with students and academia at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy along with the same lines as I had organised at UC Berkeley last year,” Deora told The Indian Express when contacted.

During his stay in Singapore on March 8 and 9, Rahul will hold meetings with the leadership of Temasek group, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds. He will also meet the Singapore PM, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister. He will meet the PM and senior ministers in Malaysia as well.

