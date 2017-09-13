Rahul gandhi seems to have decided to say “good bye” to Amethi, says Minister Mohsin Raza

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza attacked Rahul Gandhi over what he termed as his “long absence” from Amethi and said that it seemed the Congress vice president had decided to say “good bye” to his Lok Sabha constituency. “I have been coming here for the past six months, but the local MP Rahul was not seen anywhere. It seems he has made up his mind to say good bye to this constituency,” Raza, who was here to distribute crop waiver scheme cheques to farmers, said.

The minister claimed that the people of the constituency also had made up their mind to show the door to the Congress leader and elect Union minister Smriti Irani as their next MP. “I think Rahul has also understood this,” he said.

Calling the BJP, a party of all religions and sections, Raza said the opposition used to say that it had not given ticket to any muslim during the Assembly polls. “I want to tell them that I have not not only been made a minister but also an MLC by the same party,” Raza, the sole muslim face in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s council of ministers, said.

Raza, who is the incharge minister of this district, distributed cheques to 4000 farmers, officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App