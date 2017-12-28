Constitution under threat, duty of citizens and Congress to defend it: Rahul Gandhi at party’s 133rd foundation day

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the AICC on Congress Party’s 133rd foundation day. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the AICC on Congress Party’s 133rd foundation day. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Alluding to the recent remarks made by Minister of State Anantkumar Hedge to ‘change the Indian Constitution’, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated that the supreme law of the country is under threat, and it is the duty of the Congress party as well as citizens of the country to defend it. Speaking at the All India Congress Committee’s 133rd foundation day in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, who was recently elected as the party president, said, “The Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat, it is under attack directly, statements are being made by senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back and it’s our duty, duty of Congress party and every single Indian to defend it.”

In his speech, Rahul castigated the BJP for peddling lies to achieve political gains even as he sought to differentiate the Congress from the saffron party on the basis of this premise. “What is happening today in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that lies can be used for political benefit and it is the difference between us and them, we might not do well, we might even lose but we will not give up the truth.” Also Read: Govt distances itself from Anant Kumar Hegde, Opposition says should say sorry or quit

Later, Rahul unfurled the flag at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi on the occasion. Meanwhile, outside the Parliament building, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that on Congress foundation day, the party celebrates the lives of Congress men and women who sacrificed their lives for the country, cautioning that there are forces which are trying to change the Constitution. “We celebrate the lives of our Congress men and women who sacrificed their life for this country and gave us this constitution. Today, forces within our country are trying to change the constitution, we should be vigilant about that.”

The statements by the Congress leaders come in the wake of MoS Hegde’s remarks that “people who call themselves secularists… are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline”, and that the BJP has come to power to “change the Constitution”. Noisy scenes were witnessed in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday with the Opposition demanding the resignation of the minister. Also Read: Hindutvavadis want a ‘Hindu Pakistan’: Shashi Tharoor on Anantkumar Hedge’s remark

As Hegde rose to lay papers listed against his name in the Rajya Sabha, several members, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, protested. House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu allowed Azad to speak but he was later interrupted by MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel. Responding to this, Azad said, “Since the minister seems to be in a hurry, I will be brief. A minister who has no faith in the Constitution of India has no right to be an MP or a minister. He should resign.”

In the lower house, the Opposition forced adjournment of proceedings twice with Congress members protesting in the well of the House, seeking the removal of Hegde. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Hegde, with his remarks on the Constitution, had also denigrated its architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar.

