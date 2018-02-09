Rahul Gandhi says Congress supports Andhra demand for special status, asks all parties to unite

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after PM’s speech at Parliament. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after PM’s speech at Parliament. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party supports Andhra Pradesh’s demand for special category status and urged political parties to “unite” and “support” the cause. He also advocated for speedy completion of the Polavaram project.

“The Congress Party supports the just demands of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polavaram project. It’s time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice,” tweeted the official handle of Rahul Gandhi along with a hashtag #INCStandsWithAndhra.

It should be noted that both the Houses of Parliament have been adjourned a number of times in the ongoing Budget Session because of the protest staged by the Andhra MPs over their demand of special status to the state.

MPs of the ruling TDP, the YSR Congress and the Congress have been protesting over non-implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, demanding a financial package for the state from which Telangana was carved out, and asking the government to honour its commitments made at the time of bifurcation.

The Polavaram irrigation project, which is expected to benefit upland areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts, is 53 per cent complete.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already assured the protesting Andhra Pradesh MPs that a formula would soon be worked out for the release of funds under a special package to the state.

