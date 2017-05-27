Rahul Gandhi Saharanpur visit live updates: ‘Dalits, other minorities being oppressed in the country, govt spreading fear’

Rahul Gandhi Saharanpur visit Live updates: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reached Saharanpur with Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Raj Babbar today (Source: ANI) Rahul Gandhi Saharanpur visit Live updates: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi reached Saharanpur with Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Raj Babbar today (Source: ANI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reached strife-torn Saharanpur on Saturday along with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar, even as ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Mishra said earlier in the day that he will be stopped at Saharanpur border if he tries to enter the district. ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Misra said the police had requested Gandhi to cancel his visit as it wanted to avoid any “confusion and provocation”. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi addressed a short press conference, where he took on the Modi government for oppressing minorities. He said he will be going back because the administration has requested him, but will be shown around the villages once the situation improves.

3:50 pm: Govt has failed on law & order in UP. Everybody in country who is not powerful is scared & this is not the way to run a country: R Gandhi

3:45 pm: The administration has requested me so I will be going back, but they have said they will take me to villages once the situation improves, says Rahul.

3:35 pm: Everybody in the country who is not powerful is scared and this is not the way to run a country, says Rahul.

3:32 pm: The government only listens to suit-boot type people, not poor, says Rahul Gandhi.

3:31 pm: The national government is spreading fear across the country. Dalits are being oppressed. This is not only in Saharanpur but all over India, Rohit Vemula was oppressed and everyday crores of people are being oppressed: Rahul

3:10 pm: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur, along with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar.

3:05 pm: Don’t say that you could have stopped me at the border: Rahul Gandhi to Police

