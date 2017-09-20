Rahul Gandhi running away from battleground: Ram Madhav on Cong VP’s US tour

Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary, at the Indian Express idea exchange in New Delhi on April 7th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary, at the Indian Express idea exchange in New Delhi on April 7th 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi Wednesday over his attack on the government during his US tour, saying he was running away from the battleground and travelling across the world to campaign for the Congress party.

“Let him travel across the world and campaign for his party. We will take care of India,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told reporters here.

Referring to the Congress vice president’s frequent foreign visits, including the ongoing tour of the US, Madhav said there were still more countries for him to travel.

“He is running away from the battleground,” he said.

Madhav rejected Gandhi’s criticism of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and insisted that both the decisions would benefit the country in the long term. Gandhi, who is in the US on a two-week tour, told a group of students at the Princeton University today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not doing enough to address the problem of unemployment in the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App