‘Ever seen women in shorts at RSS shakhas’, asks Rahul Gandhi; BJP demands apology, Congress defends VP

A war of words has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress after Rahul Gandhi stirred a political controversy by asking a gathering of students in Vadodara if they have “ever seen women in shorts at RSS shakhas?” while alleging that BJP and RSS did not give any importance to women. The Congress Vice-President was addressing the students on the second day of campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

Reacting strongly to Gandhi’s remarks, BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel demanded Congress’ apology and stated that Gandhi has insulted women with his comments. She further went on ask if Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi approve of the Congress scion’s statement. In a strongly-worded statement, Anandiben said the Congress would face electoral debacle in the forthcoming polls in Gujarat if Gandhi does not apologise.

#WATCH: Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel demands Congress’ apology for Rahul Gandhi’s statement “Ever saw women in shorts at RSS shakhas”? pic.twitter.com/HDMXJoJBIy — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2017

Countering BJP’s accusations, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil defended Gandhi’s comment about women and RSS. “Rahul was talking about women empowerment, equal rights; RSS has no women in its body,” Gohil said, alleging that BJP harbours an “anti-women mindset”. The Congress leader further said the BJP was trying to mislead people by twisting Gandhi’s comment on women empowerment. “You will never see women sharing space with RSS leaders, roaming around in shorts; they look down upon women,” Gohil added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the RSS and BJP alleging that they did not give any importance to women and asked how many of them were seen attending the Sangh’s ‘shakhas’. On the other hand, he said, women work at every level in the Congress. “The BJP’s thinking is that till women are silent they are good, when they start speaking up they try to shut them (women) up,” Gandhi said in Vadodara.

"Their organisation is the RSS. How many women are there in the RSS… Have you ever seen any woman in shakhas wearing shorts?" he said sarcastically. "In the Congress you will see women at every level in the organisation," he said.

RSS cadres used to wear trademark Khakhi shorts during their drills till recent past. They have now changed to full pants over an year ago. Gandhi said if Congress wrests power from the BJP in the upcoming elections, his party will ensure it gives importance to women and try to resolve their issues.

Gandhi kicked off his second day of ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in central Gujarat region from Vadodara by addressing the students. On Monday, the Congress Vice-President addressed 10 meetings and offered prayers at the famous Santram Temple in Nadiad.

