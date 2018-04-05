Rahul Gandhi mocks religious seers given MoS status by Chouhan govt in Madhya Pradesh

He used the lyrics of a song from the 1988 Hindi film “Qayamat se Qayamat Tak” — Papa kehtey hai (Dad said…) — to mock the ‘babas’. (File) He used the lyrics of a song from the 1988 Hindi film “Qayamat se Qayamat Tak” — Papa kehtey hai (Dad said…) — to mock the ‘babas’. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday recalled a Bollywood hit to mock Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and poke fun at a group of ‘babas’ who had called off a protest after being given a ministerial status by the state government. Only mama knows where the babas are going, Gandhi said in Hindi on Twitter, taking an unholy dig at Chouhan, who is known as mama — or uncle — in the state.

He used the lyrics of a song from the 1988 Hindi film “Qayamat se Qayamat Tak” — Papa kehtey hai (Dad said…) — to mock the ‘babas’, the five religious men who had called off their ‘Narmada scam yatra’ after being accorded the minister of state (MoS) status. “Baba used to say will do great work, will foil the Narmada scam, but now only ‘Mama’ (maternal uncle) knows what their final destination is. ‘Qayamat se Qayamat tak’ (doomsday) in Madhya Pradesh,” he tweeted, twisting the lyrics of the song.

He also attached a news item to the post which said the Chouhan government had granted an MoS status to the five seers. The seers had earlier announced that they would take out a ‘Narmada scam yatra’ to expose corruption in the river cleanliness drive. “Kudos to BJP for always finding novel ways to hide their corruption! They’ve outdone themselves by rewarding religious leaders who were campaigning against corruption in Madhya Pradesh with Minister of State status,” the Congress also said on its official Twitter handle.

The party posted a video to underline that the seers had earlier planned out a yatra against corruption.

