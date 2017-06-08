Rahul Gandhi at Madhya Pradesh border: Farmers not given same respect as jawans

Rahul Gandhi said: “I just wanted to come here and meet you. I know that farm loan waiver and MSP is your biggest concern. Whenever the jawans are killed at the border they are respected. But when farmers die they are not given the same respect.” (Source: INC India/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi said: “I just wanted to come here and meet you. I know that farm loan waiver and MSP is your biggest concern. Whenever the jawans are killed at the border they are respected. But when farmers die they are not given the same respect.” (Source: INC India/Twitter)

After courting arrest at the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur. However, the local administration barred Rahul Gandhi from entering Madhya Pradesh. He was allowed to only meet them at the border in the evening.

“I just wanted to come here and meet you. I know that farm loan waiver and Minimum Support Price is your biggest concern. Whenever the jawans are killed at the border they are respected. But when farmers die they are not given the same respect,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“#RahulGandhi released. On his way to meet the families who have been taken to the Rajasthan border to prevent them from meeting him in MP,” INC India tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was arrested under section 151 CrPC for defying curfew orders placed in several areas in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress vice-president was denied permission to enter Mandsaur by the district administration. A defiant Rahul Gandhi, however, reached Udaipur by flight and then rode pillion on a bike till the Madhya Pradesh border. He crossed the border on foot and then drove towards Mandsaur in a black car. After being stopped by a security cordon in Neemuch, he stormed out of his vehicle and pushed a policeman. “How can you stop me?” he thundered.

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the plight of the farmers. “He (Modi) can’t give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can’t give them bonus, can’t give compensation… He can only give them bullets,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

JDU leader Sharad Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath also reached Mandsaur border and demanded the police to allow them enter the district. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh also courted arrest. They were taken to the guesthouse of a cement company, a police official said.

Gandhi had walked for close to 100 metres before entering Madhya Pradesh from Dalia village in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. "Before entering MP, Gandhi rode pillion on a motorcycle in Nimbahed in Chittorgarh district for about five to seven kilometres," IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava told PTI. "Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh in a four wheeler by road… After the bike ride, he walked to cross the border," he said. There are almost 2,000 people and nearly 150 vehicles with Gandhi, sources at the police control room said.

