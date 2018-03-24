Legal system collapsing, but Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad preoccupied peddling fake news: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for not paying attention to the appointment of judges in the courts but “peddling fake news”. Taking to Twitter, the Congress president stated how cases in all the courts are pending.

“Legal system collapsing under Pending Cases: Supreme Court 55,000 + High Court 37 Lakh + Lower Courts 2.6 Crore + Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed, while Law Minister preoccupied peddling fake news,” said Rahul.

Legal system collapsing under Pending Cases: Supreme Court

55,000 + High Court

37 Lakh + Lower Courts

2.6 Crore + Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed, while Law Minister preoccupied peddling fake news. #JudiciaryDemonetisedpic.twitter.com/qSpKcIuPKW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2018

Prasad had recently targeted Rahul over Facebook data leak scandal involving political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica (CA). The Union Minister had alleged that the Gandhi scion used the services of Cambridge Analytics in Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017.

Addressing a presser on Thursday, he insisted that the Congress has used the services of Cambridge Analytica, which has been accused of harvesting people’s data from platforms like Facebook unlawfully to influence elections in different countries. He said several media reports about the opposition party using the services of the firm had appeared in October and November last year and it never denied those stories till the BJP raised the issue.

This came after the Congress chief said the government had “invented” a story about the Congress’ alleged links with a controversial data firm to divert the media attention from the killings of Indians in Iraq as it was caught “lying” on the issue. “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On Wednesday, Prasad questioned links between the Congress and the data mining firm, which is at the centre of controversy in the United States and Britain after being accused of harvesting personal information from Facebook illegally to influence polls in several countries.

Citing media reports about the Congress’ plan to use the firm’s service for next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Prasad, the law and IT minister, called upon Rahul Gandhi to explain the company’s role in his social media outreach. The BJP leader said the number of Gandhi’s Twitter followers had shot up recently and wondered if it was due to the services of the firm that he achieved this “fake popularity”.

However, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said neither his party nor Rahul Gandhi has ever hired the services of the beleaguered company. READ MORE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd