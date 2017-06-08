VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi pushes policeman, says ‘how can you stop me?’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his way to Mandsaur. Image: Twitter/@INCIndia Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on his way to Mandsaur. Image: Twitter/@INCIndia

Defying police restrictions on entering Madhya Pradesh, a visibly angry Rahul Gandhi stormed out of his vehicle and rushed to face the security cordon at the Rajasthan-MP border. Demanding the police to allow his vehicle to pass, Rahul Gandhi was seen pushing one of the police officers tasked with securing the state border.

“Aap kaise rok sakte ho (How can you stop me),” Rahul Gandhi lashed at a policeman. Rahul Gandhi was earlier seen ridding pillion on a bike in his bid to dodge the police. Earlier, the district administration denied him permission to enter Mandsaur. Rahul Gandhi wanted to meet the families of the five farmers killed in a police firing on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi said: “Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments are doing their best to prevent me from entering Madhya Pradesh and meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur.

“What law of the land says that it is illegal to stand in solidarity with farmers who were killed simply for demanding what is their right?”

The Congress vice-president was later detained at the Neemuch border by Madhya Pradesh Police. He was later booked under Section 151 and placed under arrest.

Rahul Gandhi told reporters that Modi could waive loans worth crores for the rich but not for farmers. “He can’t give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can’t give them bonus, can’t give compensation… He can only give them bullets,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Police also tried to stop JDU leader Sharad Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, saying curfew was imposed in Mandsaur.

