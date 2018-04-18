Rahul Gandhi predicts Amethi will be mentioned in same breath as Singapore, California

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Amethi and his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Amethi and his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his parliamentary constituency Amethi would be mentioned in the same breath as Singapore and California 10 to 15 years down the line. Addressing a party meeting in Amethi on Tuesday, Gandhi said: “After 10-15 years when people mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath…no matter how much they try to stop us, they may steal our food park, our IIT…Amethi will become world’s best educational hub, no one can stop this from happening.”

The Congress president is on a three-day visit to Amethi and his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli. Gandhi had earlier attacked Narendra Modi saying the Prime Minister would not be able to counter him in Parliament over issues like Rafale deal and Punjab National Bank scam. Taking a swipe at PM Modi on the cash crunch crisis, Gandhi said: “Desh ki puri janta ko line mein lagaya… Apke jeb se 500 ka note cheena, Nirav Modi ji ke jeb mein dala. Pradhan Mantri ek shabda nahi kehte. Parliament mein khare hone se darte hain… (People were forced to stand in queues. Rs 500 notes were snatched from you and put in Nirav Modi’s pocket. Prime Minister does not say a word… He is afraid of facing Parliament).”

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says 'After 10-15 years when people mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath' (17.4.18) pic.twitter.com/Y1lDhye8zC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2018

He questioned the PM over his “acche din” poll promise. “Kiske ache din aa gaye? Modi ji ne kaha tha janta ke ache din ayenge…(Whose good days? Modi had promised good days).’’ He alleged good days only came for just 15 people like Nirav Modi. “Janta, kisan, mazdoor, gareeb, in sabke bure din… bure din (the public; farmers, labourers, the poor, are facing bad days).”

Later in the day, during his visit to an Amethi school, he sidestepped on questions put to him by students who quizzed him on the lack of benefits of schemes being implemented in villages. “Yeh aap Modi ji se puchiye… Meri sarkar thori hai.. jab meri sarkar hogi to humse puchiyega… (Ask Modi ji… It is not my government. Ask me when I form the government,’’ said Gandhi.

The students pressed and wanted him to at least take up the issues like poor electricity supply. “Amethi ko Yogi (Adityanath) ji chalate hain.. mein MP hoon. Mera kaam Lok Sabha mein kanoon banane ka hai… Magar Yogi ji ka kaam UP ko chalane ka hai, aur Yogi ji dusara kaam kar rahe hain… (Yogi ji is managing UP… I am an MP and my job is legislation…,’’ Gandhi said.

