Rahul Gandhi posts video on Sangh’s ‘anti-Dalit’ stand, RSS hits back

With Rahul Gandhi posting a video on social media, highlighting the alleged “anti-Dalit” statements of BJP and RSS leaders, the Sangh hit back by accusing the Congress president of indulging in “low-level politics”.

The over-two-minute-long video, posted on his Facebook page and shared on his Twitter handle, cites incidents of alleged atrocities, including the 2016 flogging of Dalit men in Gujarat’s Una and the recent incident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where SC/ST category constables who underwent a medical examination at a government hospital in Dhar had SC, ST marked on their chests.

Gandhi, who is in the midst of campaigning in Karnataka, posted the video with the hashtag “AnswerMaadiModi (Please answer Modi, in Kannada)” and targeted the BJP-RSS for their “anti-Dalit” mindset and alleged that the “fascist ideology” of these outfits demanded that Dalits “exist at the bottom rung of society”. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on attacks on Dalits. “In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed,” he wrote.

Reacting to the video, RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement that the Congress and Rahul often made “unsuccessful attempts to mislead society”. “A falsehood attributed to me and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagawat has been posted on his (Rahul’s) official Facebook page, which says that RSS wants to end reservation provided to SCs and STs by the Constitution. This is completely baseless and false,” he said, while demanding that the Congress and Rahul reveal the “official source” of the information “on the basis of which he was making such claims”.

“We strongly condemn the Congress party’s and Rahul Gandhi’s cheap politics that is based on lies,” Vaidya said.

Vaidya said that RSS’s official position is that reservation for SCs and STs should continue and that the organisation was committed to ending discrimination in society.

According to a PTI report, the video says, “Mr Modi preaches Sabka Saath, but under his watch, a Dalit suffers an atrocity every 12 minutes and every day, six Dalit women are raped… Dalits are suffering countless atrocities at the hands of Mr Modi’s brand of development. Mr Modi is not defending the SC/ST Atrocities Act,” the video says.

It goes on to ask why Dalits were being “persecuted” in Modi’s “New India”.

“His silence reflects the mindset of the RSS and BJP… Does India not deserve a vocal prime minister who defends the rights of all her citizens? Speak Up Mr Modi,” the video says.

At a poll rally in Karnataka Sunday, Modi, while referring to corruption charges against a state minister, said, “The Congress is a party that neither has dil (heart) nor is it pro-Dalit. It is a deal party.”

