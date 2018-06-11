Atal Bihari Vajpayee unwell LIVE: Narendra Modi arrives at AIIMS to visit former PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is presently admitted there for a routine-check-up. Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM.
The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advice and will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the BJP said in a statement.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently admitted there for a routine-check-up. pic.twitter.com/fiIECqbxJy
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018
The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.
