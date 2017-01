Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatama Gandhi, pledges to fight those who seek to ‘destroy’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary and pledged to fight against those who seek to “destroy”. “On Bapu’s martyrdom day my pledge to fight always against those who seek to destroy what he so carefully sought to build and protect an India of love, compassion and harmony,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

On this day in 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting. Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat’s Porbandar district. Gandhi is admired widely for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as ‘Mahatma’.