Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Chhattisgarh party chief Nand Kumar Patel on fifth anniversary of 2013 Naxal attack

Rahul Gandhi had termed the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack ‘an attack on democracy’. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Rahul Gandhi had termed the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack ‘an attack on democracy’. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to former Chhattisgarh party chief Nand Kumar Patel, who was killed along with his son, in a Naxal attack in the state’s Bastar district. The Naxals, on May 25, 2013, targeted a convoy with senior Congress leaders in Bastar. In the attack, the Naxals also killed former state minister Mahendra Karma, former legislator Uday Mudliliyar, amongst many others. Former union minister VC Shukla had also sustained injuries during the attack.

5 साल पहले, आज के दिन मैंने अपने दोस्त नंद कुमार पटेल को छत्तीसगढ़ में एक भयावह नक्सली हमले में खोया था जिसमें वरिष्ठ नेता वी सी शुक्ला जी, महेंद्र कर्मा जी समेत हमारे कई साथी शहीद और घायल हुए। इन सभी देशभक्तों ने देश के लिए अपनी जान दी। हम उनकी वीरता और साहस को सलाम करते हैं।

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2018

The Congress convoy of around 25 vehicles was attacked in the evening when they were returning from a ‘Parivartan Rally’. Later, the bullet-riddled bodies of Patel and his son Dinesh were found along with those of eight others in Jiram valley in Bastar.

After the incident, Rahul Gandhi had called the incident an “attack on democracy”. “It is not an attack on Congress. It is an attack on democracy. But we’ll not fear from such an attack and continue to move forward with enthusiasm,”

Nand Kumar Patel was elected from Chattisgarh’s Kharsia Assembly Constituency fives times in a row.

