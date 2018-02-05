Rahul Gandhi only alternative to Modi, India wants him as next PM, says Randeep Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala said there were two models today — one represented by Modi, and the other by the Congress president. Randeep Surjewala said there were two models today — one represented by Modi, and the other by the Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday as he emphasised that “unity of opposition” would bring forth a “wave of change” in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Surjewala said there were two models today — one represented by Modi, and the other by the Congress president.

“Today there are two models…There is a ‘Modi model’ wherein he changes his clothes six times, giving more credence to his clothing than state affairs. The other is the ‘Rahul model’ where the focus is on simplicity and clarity,” the party’s media head said.

“Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to Modi. The country wants to see him as the next prime minister,” he added.

Asked about opposition unity efforts, Surjewala said with NDA-constituents such as the Shiv Sena and TDP showing discontent with the BJP and the Congress forging the unity of opposition forces, the “2019 Lok Sabha polls will bring forth a wave of change”.

The Shiv Sena has said it will go it alone in the next Lok Sabha polls, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sharply criticised the Union Budget 2018-19.

Talking about the assembly elections slated to be held in eight states this year, the Congress spokesperson said, “We are confident of coming back to power in Karnataka, one of the most developed states. The party victory in the recently held bypolls in Rajasthan is just a trailer. The party will win with huge margins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other poll-bound states”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App