Rahul Gandhi on Yashwant Sinha’s criticism of Modi govt: ‘The wings have fallen off our plane’

Congress Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo) Congress Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, currently on a three-day tour to Gujarat, took to Twitter to hit out at the government over what BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha termed as a ‘downward spiral’ of the Indian economy. Sinha expressed his views in an op-ed for The Indian Express, saying he would be failing the nation if he didn’t voice his concern, even now.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane,” Gandhi tweeted this morning.

In his article, Sinha highlighted where the economy was in doldrums, questioning how even a ‘superman’ like Finance Minister Arun Jaitley couldn’t do justice to the ministry. “Private investment has shrunk as never before in two decades, industrial production has all but collapsed, agriculture is in distress, construction industry, a big employer of the work force, is in the doldrums, the rest of the service sector is also in the slow lane, exports have dwindled, sector after sector of the economy is in distress, demonetisation has proved to be an unmitigated economic disaster, a badly conceived and poorly implemented GST has played havoc with businesses and sunk many of them and countless millions have lost their jobs with hardly any new opportunities coming the way of the new entrants to the labour market.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram backed Sinha in his analysis, questioning whether the government will finally come out and admit that the economy is in a bad shape. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:

Yashwant Sinha speaks truth to power. Will power now admit the truth that economy is sinking. TRUTH 2: “Instilling fear in the minds of the people is the name of the new game” says Yashwant Sinha.” ETERNAL TRUTH: No matter what Power does, ultimately Truth will prevail.

You can read Yashwant Sinha’s article titled’ I need to speak up now’ here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd