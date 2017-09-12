Rahul Gandhi on trolls: ‘BJP machine’ spreading abuse… Make up your own mind about me

Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley: ‘You have seen me now… You guys are going to make up your mind.’ Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley: ‘You have seen me now… You guys are going to make up your mind.’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed the BJP for spreading false information about him. During a question and answer session after addressing students at the University of California, Berkeley, Rahul Gandhi was asked about the perception of him being a reluctant politician.

In his reply, Gandhi blamed “BJP machine” for spreading abuses about him. “There is a BJP machine… about a thousand guys sitting on computers. They basically tell you things about me. They tell you I am reluctant, I am stupid; they tell you all these things,” Gandhi said.

“You have seen me now… You guys are going to make up your mind. You have got to figure that out,” he added.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 47-year old leader went on to blame him for running an “operation” against him. “But realise, there is a tremendous machine… thousand people or so. And all they do is spread abuse about me. And the operation is basically run by the gentleman who is running our country,” Gandhi said.

Later on, the Congress leader praised PM Modi for his oratorical skills. On being asked to comment on the positives of Modi government, Gandhi said, “Modi has certain skills. He is a very good communicator, probably much better than me. He understands how to give a message to three or four different groups in a crowd. So his messaging ability is very subtle and very effective.”

But he went on to point that PM Modi doesn’t converse with people he works with. “What I sense is that he doesn’t converse with the people he works with. They, even MPs of the BJP, come to me and tell me that,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-week visit to United States. He addressed students at the University of California in Berkeley where he spoke on “India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward”. In his speech, the Gandhi scion spoke on a range of issues including demonetisation, violence in the country, 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and on dynasty politics among others.

