Rahul Gandhi on three-day visit to Amethi, Rae Bareli from today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi and mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli from Monday. He will spend the first two days in Amethi and the last day in Rae Bareli, Congress sources said.

During the visit, the Congress president is expected to hold kisan chaupal (meeting with farmers), interact with locals and address public rallies. On Monday, Rahul would hold a kisan chaupal at Jainabganj Mandi of Bajar Shukl area in Amethi.

Later, he would inaugurate Thauri-Kotava Road built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. Congress sources said in Rae Bareli, Rahul would would interact with the locals and party workers, and attend some events too.

