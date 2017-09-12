Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi: ‘He is a good communicator, probably much better than me’

Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley: I agree with concept of Make in India, but my orientation would be different. Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley: I agree with concept of Make in India, but my orientation would be different.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oratorical skills. Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to United States, was participating in a moderated Q&A session after his address at University of California, Berkeley. In response to a question on what he felt were the positives of the Modi government, Gandhi said, “I am an Opposition leader, but Mr Modi is also my Prime Minister. He has certain skills; he’s a very good communicator, probably much better than me. He understands how to deliver a message to three or four groups in a crowd; his messaging ability is very subtle.”

The Congress leader, though, pointed that PM Modi would to well to apply these communication skills with the people he works with. “What I sense is that he does not converse with the people he works with; even members of Parliament and BJP tell me that,” he said. CLICK HERE to read highlights from Rahul Gandhi speech

Speaking about some of Modi government schemes, Gandhi said the idea of Make in India was good, but the orientation would be different if it were up to him. “The current focus of Make in India is on defence and large companies. My orientation would be small and medium businesses and bring in experts to transform them into global companies,” he said. The Congress leader also said the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan – spreading the benefits of hygiene and rooting out open defecation from the country – was a good scheme.

READ | ‘Certain amount of arrogance crept into Congress in 2012’: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking on Modi’s foreign policy, Gandhi said he agrees with the basic idea to further boost relation with United States, but said the government made some tactical errors in dealing with countries such as Nepal. Describing Nepal blockade as one of the “tactical mistakes”, Gandhi said India cannot afford to isolate itself. The current balance is making India vulnerable, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd