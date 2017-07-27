Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: Was aware he would pull out 3-4 months ago

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. (File photo) Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

In his first comments after Nitish Kumar pulled out of the Grand Alliance and formed a coalition government with the BJP, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said he knew about the Bihar chief minister’s plan three to four months before he broke ranks on Wednesday.

“Bihar had given an anti-communal mandate but Nitish Kumar has gone back to them (the BJP) for his personal political gains,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

“In politics you come to know about what an person is thinking…I have known this for three-four months…People will do anything for power and self interest…,” he added.

Nitish on Thursday took oath as chief minister for the sixth time with support from the BJP. Sushil Kumar Modi returned as deputy chief minister of Bihar.

In a shock move on Wednesday, Nitish met Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and put in his papers. This came just hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav declared that his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad will not resign. He also claimed that there was no rift within the Grand Alliance and it was just a media creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Nitish for taking a stand against corruption. Nitish then met Governor Tripathi after midnight to stake claim to form government with the BJP support.

Reacting to the development, Lalu Prasad said: “There had been a setting with the BJP. When someone asked him (Nitish) if he could go with BJP, he did not say no. It clearly suggests BJP setting. The PM’s congratulatory tweet followed to prove my point. I knew about this case for long but had kept quiet. How can he ask for Tejashwi’s resignation when he faces such a serious case as murder that entails life imprisonment and capital sentence?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd