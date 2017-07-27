Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: Was aware he would pull out 3-4 months ago

In his first comments after Nitish Kumar pulled out of the Grand Alliance and formed a coalition government with the BJP, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said he knew about the Bihar chief minister’s plan three to four months before he broke ranks on Wednesday.
“Bihar had given an anti-communal mandate but Nitish Kumar has gone back to them (the BJP) for his personal political gains,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.
“In politics you come to know about what an person is thinking…I have known this for three-four months…People will do anything for power and self interest…,” he added.
Nitish on Thursday took oath as chief minister for the sixth time with support from the BJP. Sushil Kumar Modi returned as deputy chief minister of Bihar.
In a shock move on Wednesday, Nitish met Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and put in his papers. This came just hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav declared that his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad will not resign. He also claimed that there was no rift within the Grand Alliance and it was just a media creation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Nitish for taking a stand against corruption. Nitish then met Governor Tripathi after midnight to stake claim to form government with the BJP support.
Reacting to the development, Lalu Prasad said: “There had been a setting with the BJP. When someone asked him (Nitish) if he could go with BJP, he did not say no. It clearly suggests BJP setting. The PM’s congratulatory tweet followed to prove my point. I knew about this case for long but had kept quiet. How can he ask for Tejashwi’s resignation when he faces such a serious case as murder that entails life imprisonment and capital sentence?”
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:10 pmHaving presided over the p er and surrender of India to Pakistan and CHINA,when Clown Prince ra-OWL and Countess de Maino open their mouth without engaging their head,they alienate and distant 10 thousand Khangross supporters from the khangross party.This is their only contribution to India. Clown prince and Countess Maino are the best recruitment clerks for new members to the BJP.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:09 pm1. Interesting to see that shushil kumar saying that BJP was involved in exposing Lalu family. Law agency to Jhak maar rahi hain India main. 2. Nitish kumar has surfaced as #LOTAPOLITICIAN. He and his party has no ideological base and he looks quite hungry for powerseat in Bihar. It is the most dangerous situation for so call pseudo democracy.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:05 pmYes we know that Rahul Gandhi has a God gifted talent of knowing everything beforehand. He knew that Nitish will resign and the Bihar govt will fall . He also knew before the General Elections that Congress will win 44 seats but was still ing around. A pure joker he is...Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:05 pmBig Thanks to CBI, who supported BJP to come back to power. I'm 100 per cent sure, nitish or bjp will not able to finish RJD. Next target is WB.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:00 pmDirty poliitics ! No ethics No repect for people's verdict. Nitish Kumar has let down the people of Bihar as well as people of India. A very very selfish and self centered approch by him. This is the beginning of end of Nitish Kumar and JDU.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 11:54 amWith Rahul at the helm of the Congress party I do not think BJP needs any publicity department. Rahul is doing a fine job promoting BJP free of any fees. The way Rahul is making public statements Amit Shah's vision of Congress mukt India will soon become a realityReply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 11:53 amSo RG knows about it and he does nothing about it Wow !!!.As long as Rahul Gandhi is there Modi has nothing to worryReply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 11:47 amThe fake Gandhi and his farce musings..Reply
