Rahul Gandhi takes fresh jibe at PM Modi, accuses him of being silent on Jay Shah row

Days after an Ahmedabad court passed an order barring ‘The Wire’ from publishing any further report on BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay’s business turnover, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday quipped that PM Narendra Modi would neither speak about “Shah-zada” nor allow others to do so.

In a cryptic Hindi tweet, Gandhi said: “Mitron (friends), will not speak about ‘Shah-zada’, nor will let anyone speak.” Rahul was referring to the interim injunction granted by the Additional Senior Civil Judge of Ahmedabad (rural) court.

On October 8, ‘The Wire’ had published a report stating that the turnover of a company owned by Jay Shah increased exponentially the year after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Following the report, Jay Shah filed a Rs 100-crore criminal defamation suit against the online news portal.

मित्रों, शाह-जादे के बारे में ना बोलूंगा, ना बोलने दूंगाhttp://t.co/y9QlHFHFHS — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 20, 2017

Gandhi also tagged a news report entitled, “Ahmedabad Court injunction: ‘The Wire’ barred from writing on Jay Shah”. The court had granted an injunction on Jay Shah’s plea on Monday, restraining the defendants from publishing, printing, telecasting, broadcasting or holding debates in any language on the basis of the article published by the news portal, pending hearing and disposal of the matter. It passed the order “so that the right to live with dignity of the plaintiff (Jay) may be protected”.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have relentlessly attacked the ruling BJP regime and repeatedly questioned PM Modi’s silence on the issue. The Congress demanded the removal of Amit Shah as BJP president and constitution of a two-member judicial commission of inquiry comprising judges of the Supreme Court to probe Jay’s business dealings.

Earlier, Gandhi had taken a swipe at the Centre for extending legal help to Jay Shah in the defamation case. “The State’s legal help for Shah-zada! Why this, why this Kolaveri Da?,” he had tweeted. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will appear for Jay Shah in the defamation case.

(With PTI inputs)

