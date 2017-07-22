Nitish Kumar to attend dinner with PM Modi, likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Will Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meet with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during his visit to New Delhi? (File Photo) Will Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meet with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during his visit to New Delhi? (File Photo)

Amid ongoing tensions between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress leaders, the JD(U) chief will likely going to meet with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. According to reports, Kumar, who is on a visit to Delhi today to attend the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee, will meet with the Congress vice-president at 4 pm.

The meeting has come at a time when trouble is brewing within the Grand Alliance in Bihar after corruption charges were leveled against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Tensions have also escalated between Congress and Nitish Kumar in recent days, after the Bihar Chief Minister lent his support to NDA’s presidential candidate and now president-elect Ram Nath Kovind. Congress’ vocal support to Lalu Prasad and his claims that he is being subjected to a political vendetta at the hands of Centre, has also reportedly created tiff between the two parties.

Earlier, showing signs of unity, Rahul Gandhi had warned party leaders of action if anyone targets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His remarks came after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that Nitish Kumar has flexible principles.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd