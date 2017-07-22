Nitish Kumar in town, meets Rahul Gandhi, attends PM Modi’s dinner

“The two leaders had a meeting. I was there, I can say only this much,” was the brief response of AICC general secretary in-charge for Bihar C P Joshi on the Rahul-Nitish talks. (Express Photo) “The two leaders had a meeting. I was there, I can say only this much,” was the brief response of AICC general secretary in-charge for Bihar C P Joshi on the Rahul-Nitish talks. (Express Photo)

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, and then dropped by for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farewell dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee, keeping up the sense over his overtures to the BJP.

The Congress was tight-lipped over what transpired at the meeting between Rahul and Nitish, coming after days of tension in the alliance over his support to the NDA’s presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind, and amid straining ties between him and the RJD over corruption cases.

“The two leaders had a meeting. I was there, I can say only this much,” was the brief response of AICC general secretary in-charge for Bihar C P Joshi on the Rahul-Nitish talks.

Sources, however, said that the turmoil in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan was discussed at length during the 40-minute-long meeting, including the corruption charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family, with Rahul impressing upon Nitish the need to save the alliance. The two also discussed the issue of larger Opposition unity.

“The current political situation and Opposition unity were the centre of discussion. After all when two senior leaders are meeting at a time when there are problems in the alliance, these will be discussed,” a source said.

After his meeting with Rahul, Nitish drove to the residence of Kovind, the President-elect, at 10, Akbar Road, and then to the house of senior party leader Sharad Yadav. The two JD(U) leaders were closeted together for an hour.

In the evening, Nitish attended Modi’s farewell dinner for Mukherjee, with the JD(U) citing their “special relationship”. The party said Nitish will also attend Kovind’s oath-taking ceremony on Tuesday.

JD(U) leader K C Tyagi stressed that not much should be read into Nitish attending the dinner, and that Nitish had backed Mukherjee for president in 2012 despite being in the NDA at the time and that he shared a “special relationship” with the outgoing President. As such it is “natural for Kumar to attend a dinner hosted in honour of the outgoing President”, Tyagi said. It was also “natural” for Nitish to attend Kovind’s oath-taking as Nitish had backed his candidature, Tyagi said.

Breaking away from the Opposition ranks to back Kovind, Nitish had argued he was doing so as Kovind had been Bihar governor and had never created hurdles for his government in the state.

Rahul had been abroad when Nitish had openly expressed his displeasure with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks doubting his intentions in backing Kovind. Later, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul had personally talked to Nitish.

On its part, the JD(U) supported the Opposition’s nominee for vice-president, Gopalkrishna Gandhi. At that time it was decided that when Nitish comes to the national capital to attend his party’s National Executive on July 23, he would meet Rahul. While the JD(U) National Executive was later put off to August 19, Nitish did make the trip to Delhi.

While the Congress hoped that Rahul and Nitish’s meeting on Saturday would send out the message that all was well in the Grand Alliance, the tension at the ground level between the JD(U) and RJD is keeping the pot boiling. JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said on Friday that his party’s patience was being tested and asked why the person who has to answer is keeping mum.

With the RJD not in a mood to agree to resignation of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, and sections in the Congress lending their weight behind Lalu, a section in the JD(U) feels it is not time, yet, for them to burn any of their bridges.

