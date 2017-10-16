Rahul Gandhi never lifted puja ki thali, now wearing tilak: Shivraj Singh in Gujarat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bharuch on Sunday. Bhupendra Rana Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bharuch on Sunday. Bhupendra Rana

Mocking Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his recent temple visits in poll-bound Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said a person who has never lifted a “puja ki thali” was now applying tilak and wearing garlands. Addressing a public gathering in Bharuch on the last day of the BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, Chouhan said “mafia raj” prevailed during Congress rule in Gujarat, but under subsequent BJP governments the state witnessed long-lasting peace.

“Now, Rahulbaba is visiting Gujarat often because elections are near. He is also offering prayers at various temples…(a person) who has never lifted a puja ki thali is applying a big tilak and wearing big garlands, without having knowledge about the great culture of this country, otherwise he would not have commented on (no) women (in the RSS),” Chouhan told the public gathering after offering prayers at a Sai temple here. He was referring to the Congress leader’s recent comment that he had not seen “a single woman in an RSS shakha wearing shorts”.

Chouhan also said Gujarat was under curfew for “half the year” during Congress rule and “mafia were running the government”. He said Gujarat has become a peaceful state during BJP rule for over 22 years. He also accused the Congress of “neglecting” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. At a gathering in Ankleshwar, Chouhan alleged that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has remained unresolved because Jawaharlal Nehru did not assign it to Sardar Patel.

He said, “They (Congress) conferred Bharat Ratna on Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, but ignored Sardar Patel for many years…. Almost after 40 years of his death, he (Sardar) was conferred Bharat Ratna.”

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Statue of Unity project to honour Sardar Patel. “I want to remember three great sons of this land (Gujarat) — Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel without whom it was impossible to unite India, and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is tirelessly working to make India a superpower.”

Reacting to the social media campaign Vikas Gando Thayo Che, mocking the development claims of the BJP government, Chouhan said, “One needs vision and intelligence to see the development which is everywhere in Gujarat.”

“The Congress was thinking that they will win the election by just giving slogans and allurements, but after seeing development on the ground they are… defaming development,” he said. Chouhan was joined by Union minister Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja during the yatra.

