Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to raise Doklam, CPEC during his ‘no agenda’ China visit

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s “informal meeting” with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan on Friday. Hitting out at the PM over its “no agenda” visit, the party chief reminded him that India wanted to hear him talk about certain crucial issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said, “Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM 2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support.”

Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM

2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2018

Earlier in the day, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked if Modi intended to question China on its response to the situation. He said, “As Modiji ‘hugs’ his friend, President, Xi Jinping today in Wuhan, China, will he remember his innate duty to protect India’s strategic interests & question China on occupation of #Dokalam impacting India’s National Security?”

“Does the PM accept the failure of his Cabinet Min’s (Defense & EAM) to confront China on creation of ‘full-fledged Chinese Military Complex’ in #Doklam right upto 10m from Indian Army post, during their visit on 20th-24th April, as an abdication of their duty to the Nation?” he added.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Surjewala asked if the Modi government was incapable of sending a strong message to its neighbour. “India is facing increasingly aggressive China to intrude into the ‘Chicken Neck’ -Siliguri Corridor by building a new road through South of #Doklam (Gateway to the North East), but why is Modi Govt clueless and incapable to send a strong message to China?” he said.

The 73-day standoff over China’s attempt to build a road close to India’s narrow Chicken Neck area connecting North Eastern states ended in August last year after Chinese troops agreed to halt the road building activities at Doklam in Sikkim Section.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd