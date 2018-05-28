BJP replies to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, asks if Karnataka will get a working govt before he leaves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File)

In response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet provoking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media team about his trip abroad, the party’s official handle responded Monday by asking if he could ensure a working government in Karnataka before he left. Rahul had said he was accompanying his mother, Sonia Gandhi, abroad for medical treatment.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Karnataka polls, but was unable to form the government. The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are presently in an alliance in the state, but is yet to appoint a cabinet of ministers.

In response to Gandhi’s tweet, the BJP’s official handle tweeted that they wished Sonia well, but the women of Karnataka were awaiting the formation of a cabinet so that the government could start serving them.

“Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too,” the tweet said.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged social media trollers not to get “worked up” as he was accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi abroad for her annual medical check-up.

“To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up…I’ll be back soon!” he tweeted.

On March 23, Sonia Gandhi, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson, who was in Shimla with her daughter Priyanka Vadra, was rushed to New Delhi after she complaining of illness. Sonia was flown to the national capital for treatment.

Rahul Gandhi’s trip abroad coincides with bypolls to Lok Sabha and assembly seats across states, which will test the opposition’s unity against the BJP.

