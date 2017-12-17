Cyclone Ockhi: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks special financial package for rehabilitation of victims

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeking a special financial package for cyclone-hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. (Express Photo) Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeking a special financial package for cyclone-hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. (Express Photo)

In the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi, newly-elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a comprehensive special financial package for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and, Lakshadweep to undertake rehabilitation, provide financial assistance to the families of deceased fishermen, and overall development of the coastal region.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Congress president also wrote about his first-hand experience of visiting areas that are devastated by the cyclone Ockhi. “In this time of grief and pain, it is but appropriate that you will be visiting the affected areas in the coming days. I visited some of the areas in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 14. I felt first hand the immense pain and grief that this tragedy has brought to our people,” Rahul said.

The Gandhi-Nehru scion reminded PM Modi that the death toll in Kerala alone has risen to 70 along with hundreds of fishermen reported as missing. “On a daily basis, rescue teams are and fishermen are finding floating dead bodies in the sea,” he wrote.

“As families mourn the loss of loved ones, others wait in the hope and fear of those who have still not returned from the sea… In these challenging times, our fishermen deserve a helping hand from our Government,” wrote the Congress president in his appeal for the declaration of a financial package to the PM.

An Indian fisherman who was stranded in the Arabian Sea is escorted down from an Indian Navy helicopter after being rescued in Thiruvananthapuram. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo) An Indian fisherman who was stranded in the Arabian Sea is escorted down from an Indian Navy helicopter after being rescued in Thiruvananthapuram. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo)

Describing the vital role that the fishermen play in their contribution to the nation’s economy, Gandhi wrote: “They are a vital economic source for our economy. Despite this, they are comparatively backward, vis-a-vis the other marginalized communities in terms of living standards and quality of life. I urge you to take holistic measures for ensuring housing, basic health services and quality education for their children.”

An Indian fisherman who was rescued from the Arabian Sea is rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo) An Indian fisherman who was rescued from the Arabian Sea is rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo)

