Modi says killing in name of gau raksha unacceptable, Rahul calls PM’s message ‘too little too late’

Congress V-P Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi for his remarks on cow vigilantes, saying it came only too late. Congress V-P Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi for his remarks on cow vigilantes, saying it came only too late.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi message to cow vigilantes saying ‘it was too little too late’. “Too little too late; words mean nothing when actions out-do them,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI. The Congress vice-president’s remarks comes hours after the Prime Minister sent a stern message to cow vigilantes in the country saying that killing in the name of cow is unacceptable. PM Modi was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister said: “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem,” adding that Mahatma Gandhi would not approve of such incidents. Also Read: Narendra Modi warns cow vigilantes: Killing in the name of gau bhakti is unacceptable

PM Modi’s remarks come close on the heels of numerous murder and lynching incidents by self-styled cow vigilante groups over rumours of cow slaughter. The most recent was the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan by a group of people on a Mathura-bound train in Ballabhgarh in Haryana after an argument escalated over seats. Junaid, who was accompanied by his two brothers, was going back home after Eid shopping when he was mocked over his skull cap and referred to as a ‘beef-eater.’ Five people have been held so far in the incident.

This was not the first time that the Prime Minster had spoken against self-styled gau rakshaks. In August last year, he had vehemently condemned actions of cow vigilantes. “It makes me angry that people are running shops in the name of cow protection… Some people indulge in anti-social activities at night, and in the day masquerade as cow protectors,” PM Modi said. He also added saying people who wanted to serve cows should ensure that the animals do not eat plastic.

