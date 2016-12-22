Opposition chorus: Probe, clear PM Modi name

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo

AS CONGRESS vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Narendra Modi, as the Gujarat Chief Minister, had taken money from Sahara and Birla groups, Opposition parties joined the debate and sought a probe to clear the Prime Minister’s name — since “this is not an ordinary issue”, as RJD chief Lalu Prasad said, and “after all, the allegation is against the Prime Minister,” as NCP leader Tariq Anwar said.

Demanding a CBI probe, TMC chief spokesperson Derek O’Brien said, “The Congress vice-president raised the issue of corruption at a public meeting in Gujarat today…. The TMC had first raised this issue in 2014 and there must be a proper investigation. If necessary, CBI should probe the matter for the truth to come out.”

Stating that Modi “should not keep quiet” on the allegation, Lalu tweeted, “(The) Prime Minister should give clarification…and get it probed by a Supreme Court judge.” Taking a dig at Modi’s remark at a rally in poll-bound UP that black money hoarders cannot harm him since he is a “fakir”, Lalu said, “Fakirs do not hide anything and live a transparent life. Fakir Sahab should give an account of Rs 40 crore, otherwise people will lose faith in Fakir and Fakiri.”

Striking a different note, BJD’s B Mahtab said, “He (Rahul) said that Income Tax (department) has this information. This is serious allegation and needs to be substantiated by the person making the allegation.”

NCP’s Tariq Anwar said, “Rahul Gandhi is the vice-president of the Congress, which has ruled the country for long. So if he makes an allegation, it merits attention. The issue was earlier raised also by noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The PM has claimed that he wants to end corruption. Now when this serious allegation comes, it definitely needs to be probed.”

Recalling that he and BJP veteran L K Advani had resigned after their name appeared in the Jain hawala payoff scandal, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said, “It was (then) a handwritten diary. This time entries are computerised. I have heard that Prashant Bhushan is pursuing the matter in Supreme Court. The issue was also raised by Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal. Now Rahul Gandhi has raised it…Doubts must

be cleared.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Sahara Diaries and allegations against Modi, when he was Gujarat CM, are very serious and must be investigated. Whether Vyapam, Lalit Modi, GSPC or now Sahara Diaries, they reveal the sleazy, crony capitalism of BJP state govts. Thorough probe needed.”

CPI national secretary D Raja said, “It is a case that deserves high-level probe.”