Rahul Gandhi more aggrieved by demonetisation than the common people: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that if anyone is more aggrieved and distressed by the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes it is the Congress Party and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and not the citizen. BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said people have wholeheartedly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and believe that demonetisation will help weed out black money from the economy.

“The country supports PM Modi on demonetisation, but if anyone who is more aggrieved by this decision then it is none other than the Congress Party and its vice president Rahul Gandhi,” Sharma told ANI.

He said the immense support for Prime Minister Modi can be gauged from the recent municipality elections where people voted for BJP.

“And, I would like state one thing to Rahul Gandhi is that after the demonetisation five municipality elections took place and in four people only showed the mirror of reality to Congress and supported PM Modi, hence it is clear that people wholeheartedly support the Prime Minister and government,” Sharma said.

The BJP leader’s reaction came after Rahul Gandhi yesterday said there is no gravity in Prime Minister’s words and contains only hollow words.

“There should be gravity in Prime Minister’s words. The Prime Minister had said and promised to the nation that you can deposit their money in banks till December 30. But, the government changed the rules again yesterday; they have changed rules 125 times; and gave a message to the nation that our Prime Minister’s words are hollow,” Gandhi told ANI.