Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi’s Independence Day speech: PM silent on unemployment, Doklam, Gorakhpur

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for limiting his Independence Day speech to just 57 minutes, his shortest in four years. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Gandhi said: “Mr. Modi is reducing the duration of his speeches, as now he has nothing to talk about.”
The prime minister promised two crore jobs yearly, Gandhi said, but the unemployment rate is the highest in eight years. “The PM did not tell you on Aug 15 that the rate of unemployment is highest in 8 years…,” he said.
Gandhi then blamed PM Modi for undoing the UPA government’s hard work in restoring peace to Jammu and Kashmir. “We worked hard in 10 years to bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir, it was all destroyed in one month by Modi government,” he said.
PM Modi, on August 15, reached out to the Valley saying Kashmir’s problems can only be resolved by embracing its residents, not through abuse or bullets. “On Kashmir, there is rhetoric and politics. But I am clear in my belief on how to win the war against separatism, which is spread by a handful of people. The problem will be solved neither by abuse or bullets, it will be solved by embracing all Kashmiris,” PM Modi said.
On the two-month long ongoing standoff at Doklam, Gandhi said: “Some time back Chinese president came to India. While our PM was hugging him, a thousand Chinese soldiers entered our territory. Yesterday, did anyone hear the PM say that the Chinese forces are still sitting inside Bhutan?”
Referring to the Gorakhpur hospital deaths, Gandhi claimed that the Modi-led government slashed the healthcare budget, leaving no money for the hospital to buy oxygen cylinders. “The PM did not tell you that more than 90 babies died in Gorakhpur due to his healthcare policies,” he said.
