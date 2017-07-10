Sikkim standoff: After denial, Congress now says Rahul Gandhi met Chinese envoy

Hours after denial and even terming it fake news, Congress on Monday conceded that Rahul Gandhi indeed met the Chinese envoy to India. However, in a bid to underplay the meeting, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress vice-president also met a Bhutanese envoy and former NSA Shiv Shankar Menon. “Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting Congress President and Vice President time to time on courtesy basis,” Surjewala told ANI.
“PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in G20 Summit at Hamburg but China still refused to have a discussion (on the Sikkim standoff),” he added.
Congress leader and MP from Ludhiana Manish Tewari also attacked the Modi government on the issue. “I ask what were ministers Prakash Jawdekar, JP Nadda & Minister of Culture doing in China at the same time as PM met Chinese Premier at G-20,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Surjewala, in a series of tweets, had denied media reports about Rahul Gandhi meeting the Chinese envoy. He said news channels were running “fake news” on Gandhi’s alleged meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui. “A wanting to be ‘Bhakt’ channel will not question 3 Union Ministers visiting China or PM’s bonhomie & praise at G20 yet run fake news,” he had tweeted.
Last week, Rahul had questioned the PM on Twitter about the latter’s silence on the Sikkim standoff. “Why is the PM silent on China?” he had tweeted. His remarks came in the wake of a face-off with Chinese troops in Doklam plateau, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan.
Earlier in the week, he had also called Modi a “weak prime minister”. He had taken to social media twice saying that PM Modi did not raise the H1-B visa issue during his talks with US President Donald Trump and that Modi accepted the term “India-administered Kashmir” by the US State Department in its order designating Hizbul-Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:55 pmWhat Chinese media is telling you is that India should use Dalai Llama card and it will be very good and make India stronger. I wonder how the Chinese media tell us what we don't know. The easiest way is to take whatever Chinese are saying in their newspaper and invert it. Than ask yourself the question why are they so worried about the inverted scenario.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:54 pmWhat double speak ? He questions PM on his silence on China. Did he question his "friend" the chinese envoy about it ? Did he object to the intemperate and threatening language used by the Chinese envoy ? Who, next, Rahul Baba ? Pakistan envoy ??Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:50 pmI would not got so much taken aback had it been anyone other than Rahul who met Chinese representative here. He is a world class buffoon and was unable to any good act for his own party, what is he going to do with the Chinese people,the most crooked in the world? The most shameless party on earth is the one that is still alive in our country under the name of Gandhies and Nehrus.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:48 pmChanakya has said -A son of a foreign mother won't be a patriotReply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:47 pmOne should learn from Chinese how to destroy Nobel Laureates. I wish if Chinese had invited Amartya Sen too, his wisdom would have given him the same treatment. Chinese should not forget that people will not forget the Otto Warmbier incident as well. It has hurt the Indians also within badly. Your regime is as illegal as the Kim's North Korea who doesn't mind the lives of not just Chinese, Chinese Nobel Laureates but also of Foreigners and International people. __But I am sure you will develop liking to Rahul Baba.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:41 pmBJP should go and protest at Chinese embassy to give Rahul Chinese citizenship and take him to China. I am sure what he has done now may make it difficult for mother and son to go to Trump's USA.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:36 pmChinese wants a War but at the expense of business. If they can come to the Indian border and create ruckus, are they sure we cannot bomb through Agni on their ports in China. Why go for war when we know mutual destruction is not what Xi Jinping desires. We have capacity to fire multiple warhead single missiles and multiple of them. Chinese shouldn't land themselves in that situation because we have less to lose they have more, they want to be Superpower. Look at US it may have irritation with its neighbours but it doesn't hate them anymore. It will draw them to discussion, unlike China who wants to go to War. Well if it is war so be it, we are ready to die. Are you ready to die too. Count your soldiers because you will have to count them again.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:40 pm1962 was a mistake because Nehru was the PM, the most incompetent man and the one responsible for all our problems. He is no more here, nor is his daughter and nor G son. We have lost delusions of Nehru and that makes us Billion times stronger than China. But you are free to take Nehru family to China and give them home, give them Chinese name too, and take eep Surjewala with you because he cannot live without them in India, he may commit suicide and who will feed Digvijay, so you will have to get a home for him too. Don't worry about Chidu he has to work with law to save his corrupt son.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:28 pmI told you these Congressi are Anti National shameless people. They are undermining our own security, they are undermining our relations with Russia, USA and Israel. I thought JNU was a big incident but maybe we can forgot as naivety in politics but this is dangerous and has elements of sedition in it. Does Rahul Gandhi want all of us killed just what he was trying?Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 5:32 pmThe Congress thinks Rahul is the PM of India, or do they think they are the Government, or do they think this country is not important. On all issues he is out of India and on a dangerous issues he has time for Chinese envoy. Unbelievable and risky. Now all of us knows how Surjewala lies, and has to eat his own spit. This is what happens in sycophancy, your true love is a mad man and the country is sacrificed for the Rahul baba. This may have been Congress attempt to balance Modi's visit to Israel and United States, what else could it be.Reply
