Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called on President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday, in his first formal meeting after taking over the reins of his party.

“I had a wonderful meeting with President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today,” Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leaders termed it as a courtesy call. In December last year, Rahul Gandhi formally took charge as the president of the Congress party replacing his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was in office for a record 19 years.

