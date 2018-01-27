Latest News
  • Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

"I had a wonderful meeting with President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today," Gandhi tweeted.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2018 10:39 pm
Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls on the President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.PTI Photo
Related News

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called on President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday, in his first formal meeting after taking over the reins of his party.

“I had a wonderful meeting with President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today,” Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leaders termed it as a courtesy call. In December last year, Rahul Gandhi formally took charge as the president of the Congress party replacing his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was in office for a record 19 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 27: Latest News