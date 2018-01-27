Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2018 10:39 pm
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called on President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday, in his first formal meeting after taking over the reins of his party.
“I had a wonderful meeting with President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today,” Gandhi tweeted.
Congress leaders termed it as a courtesy call. In December last year, Rahul Gandhi formally took charge as the president of the Congress party replacing his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was in office for a record 19 years.
