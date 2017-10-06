Rahul Gandhi meets party workers in his constituency

Amethi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi meeting people during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday. PTI Photo Amethi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi meeting people during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday held discussions with party workers in Rae Bareli on strengthening the organisation before wrapping up his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi.

Party workers belonging to Salon assembly segment as well as those belonging to Rae Bareli met Gandhi, the party’s Amethi unit spokesman Anil Singh said. “He (Gandhi) discuseed the various problems faced by the people as well as ways and means for further strengthening the party organisation,” Singh said.

Besides the workers, party MP Sanjay Singh and former MLA Amita Singh also met Gandhi before he left for Delhi, the spokesman added. Gandhi, who arrived in Amethi on October 4, has been targeting the BJP governments at the Centre and as well as in Uttar Pradesh over various issues.

