Rahul Gandhi meets families of children who died in Gorakhpur tragedy

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi Saturday met the families of children who died in the BRD hospital tragedy. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The visit comes over 10 days after more than 70 children lost their lives due to alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the encephalitis ward of the state-run hospital. The state government, led by the BJP, however has dismissed that claim and has suspended the principal and the doctor in charge of the ward. A probe has also been ordered.

“In spite of being five-time MP from Gorakhpur, he (UP CM) did nothing for the hospital,” Azad told reporters, his reference aimed at Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of the state.

Adityanath, who is also in Gorakhpur, lashed out at Gandhi earlier saying he will not allow Gorakhpur to become a ‘picnic spot’ ahead of the Congress leader’s visit. He also criticised the previous governments led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for the condition of the state. The chief minister said a ‘shehzada’ (aimed at Akhilesh) sitting in Lucknow and a ‘yuvraj’ (aimed at Gandhi) sitting in Delhi cannot understand the importance of cleanliness.

