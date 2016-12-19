Rahul Gandhi meets Beas dera chief Gurinder Singh

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

CONGRESS VICE-president Rahul Gandhi spent nearly 18 hours inside the Dera Radha Soami in Beas and interacted with the dera chief Gurinder Singh since Saturday evening. After reaching Dera Beas on Saturday evening, Rahul spent the night there.

Sources said he had a long conversation with the dera chief on Saturday night. Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh was also present with them for some time, the sources added. Rahul and Amarinder attended a religious congregation around 10 am on Sunday. They also had lunch with the dera head after the congregation.

Later, the dera chief took both Rahul and Amarinder around the dera premises in his car. He showed them the different establishments inside the dera and how these work. Rahul left for Delhi around 1.45 pm.

